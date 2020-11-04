Shenzhen Stock Exchange Earnestly Studies And Implements The Guiding Principles Of The Fifth Plenary Session Of The 19th CPC Central Committee

On October 30, the center group of CPC SZSE Committee held a meeting to earnestly studied the guiding principles of the Fifth Plenary Session of the 19th CPC Central Committee, and made plans to implement the principles based on the main objectives of the 14th Five-year Plan for economic and social development and the vision for 2035 while accounting for the realities of SZSE.
The meeting believed that the Plenary Session was convened at the historical intersection to achieve the Two Centenary Goals (to complete the building of a moderately prosperous society in all respects by the centenary of the Communist Party of China in 2021 and to build China into a great modern socialist country that is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious, and beautiful by the centenary of the People’s Republic of China in 2049). The Plenary Session has summed up the decisive achievements made in securing a decisive victory in building a moderately prosperous society in all respects, analyzed in depth the profound, complex changes in the development environment of China, and made plans for the 14th Five-year Plan and the vision for 2035, fully reflecting the comprehensive, forward-looking strategic vision and strong sense of responsibility to take on historical missions of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core. The session has also laid out the development blueprint, practice path and strategic arrangements, laying a solid foundation for achieving the second Centenary Goal and realizing the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation.
The meeting emphasized that SZSE should take solid steps to improve political stance, study in depth and have a correct understanding of the guiding principles of the Plenary Session, and consciously unify thoughts and actions in implementing the major judgment of the CPC Central Committee on the current situation and its important decisions and plans to promoting high-quality development and build a new development pattern. SZSE should further enhance the consciousness of maintaining political commitment, thinking in terms of the general picture, following the core leadership of the CPC Central Committee, and acting in accordance with its requirements, strengthen the confidence in the path, theory, system, and culture of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and uphold General Secretary Xi Jinping’s core position on the CPC Central Committee and in the Party as a whole and uphold the CPC Central Committee’s authority and its centralized and unified leadership. SZSE should have a clear idea of what’s important to the country, and ensure the implementation of the guiding principles of the Plenary Session and the CPC Central Committee’s major decisions and plans in SZSE, with strong senses of responsibility and mission. First, earnestly learning and promoting the guiding principles of the Plenary Session. Party organizations of SZSE at all levels should put in place the learning and implementation of the guiding principles of the Plenary Session as an important political task, make meticulous arrangements, and do well in organization, publicity and guidance in various forms to ensure that the guiding principles of the Plenary Session are conveyed to every Party member and official exactly as they are and that they are fully understood and thoroughly mastered. Second, steadily implementing major reform tasks. SZSE should focus on serving the real economy, take on the responsibility of technological innovation, and continue to consolidate the achievements of the reform of the ChiNext Board. SZSE should take solid steps to advance the tasks for deepening the reform of the capital market on all sides and the list of first authorization matters of the pilot demonstration zone of socialism with Chinese characteristics, continue to improve market functions, facilitate high-level circulation of technology, capital and the real economy, and better serve the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the pilot demonstration zone of socialism with Chinese characteristics. Third, preparing and implementing the strategic development plan. SZSE should grasp the strategic intent of the CPC Central Committee, study, prepare and implement the strategic development plan for SZSE based on the guiding principles of the Plenary Session and the development objectives and requirements of the 14th Five-year Plan, and resolutely take on the responsibility as a trailblazer in the capital market. It will deal with changes and break new grounds through reform and innovation, speed up the building of a quality innovation capital center and world-class exchange, and actively make contributions to a good start of building a modern socialist country in all respects.