Shenzhen Stock Exchange: Deepen Industry Technology Innovation To Empower High Quality Development

On July 6th, the Securities and Futures Financial Technology Research and Development Center (Shenzhen) (“the Financial Technology Center”), built and operated by Shenzhen Stock Exchange (“SZSE”), successfully held its 2022 Project Conclusion and 2023 Project Proposal Seminar. More than 2000 people including the relevant officials of the Science and Technology Supervision Bureau of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (“the Technology Bureau”) and SZSE and the technical experts from industry institutions attended the seminar via online and offline means.

Approved by CSRC and established about five years ago, the Financial Technology Center is a public industrial research platform that serves the industry and focuses on the innovation in and development of financial technology. Since its founding, the Financial Technology Center has organized and completed the research on 444 projects, having played an important role in boosting the industrial innovation and development and the digital transformation. In 2022, by closely centering around the target requirements set forth in the 14th Five-year Plan on the Securities and Futures Industry Technology Development, the Financial Technology Center organized the implementation of 122 industry research projects that cover business operation, trading settlement, compliance and risk control, security control, intelligent investment research, smart regulation and other application fields. With the support of CSRC and through the joint efforts of all project groups, 116 research projects had their goals successfully completed, passed the project review, and delivered fruitful research results. The research projects mainly centered on the pain points in industry demands and the needs in digital transformation, aimed at practical application, and enhanced the innovation in cutting-edge technologies to advance the research achievement transformation. More than 77% of the 2022 projects concluded had actual applications, showcasing obvious transformation results of the industry innovation pre-research achievements.

Moreover, in order to drive the formation of guidance through positive incentives and spur new vigor in industry technology innovation and development, the Financial Technology Center organized industry expert review and winnowed 3 first-prize, 13 second-prize and 17 third-prize outstanding projects that were honored and awarded at the seminar. The 2023 project solicitation of the Technology Bureau was also introduced. The Financial Technology Center received a total declaration of 190 projects. After the expert review, 105 projects of them were approved to set up.

At the seminar, an official of the Technology Bureau fully affirmed the 2022 work achievements of the Financial Technology Center, saying that the project research results in recent years have kept increasing in quantity and enhanced steadily in quality and that these have reflected industry institutions’ great attention paid to technology innovation. The industry project research organized by the Financial Technology Center has not only stimulated the power of industry technology innovation, but also improved the capacity of technology application, giving a leg up to the actual application of industry technology achievements. An official of SZSE expressed that SZSE will, according to the deployment requirements of CSRC, actively provide service for the pre-research of industry innovation, continue to organize industry force to address difficulties hand in hand, boost in-depth R&D and promotion of technology innovation and application, energetically cooperate in technological regulation building, and support the pilot of financial technology innovation in capital market so as to empower high-quality development of the industry with technology innovation achievements. The industry institutions gave high recognition on the work results of the Financial Technology Center and hoped it will continue to play its role as a platform that organizes industry exchanges and collaboration and promotes industry resources sharing.

Besides, the result sharing among 2022 outstanding project representatives and the proposal research thinking exchanges among 2023 approved project representatives were also held. Next, the Financial Technology Center will successively organize a batch of such result sharing and thinking exchanges to propel the ecological building of industry technology innovation and the promotion and application of technology achievements.