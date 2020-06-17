Shenzhen Stock Exchange ChiNext Board Listing Review Information Publication Website Is Officially Launched

SZSE recently officially opened the ChiNext Board Listing Review Information Publication Website. In the meantime, it launched the listing review business system and the “SZSE Service” app, in a bid to clear review information publication channels, better serve market players, strive to achieve sunshine and electronic review, and take solid steps to promote publication of listing review standard, review process, review opinions and review supervision.
The ChiNext Board Listing Review Information Publication Website (http://listing.szse.cn/), a sub-site of the official website of SZSE, can be quickly entered via the rolling picture, user entry, sub-site link, etc. on the homepage of the official website. The sub-site, with rich content and clear design, is provided with such columns as Notices, Information Disclosure, Projects, Laws and Rules, Self-regulation, etc., where market players such as issuers, sponsor institutions and investors can check and learn about the latest news and all information on ChiNext Board listing review in real time. The column of Notices displays the business notices, announcements on meetings of the Listing Committee and relevant results; the column of Information Disclosure displays declaration drafts, review drafts, registration drafts, queries, replies and other information disclosure documents concerning applications of IPO, refinancing and major assets restructuring on the ChiNext Board; the column of Projects displays specific information and review statuses of all application projects and classifies projects by different statuses, making it easy for market players to query; the columns of Laws and Rules and Self-regulation display relevant rules and regulations on listing review and regulatory measures issued by the exchange respectively.
Electronic review is adopted for ChiNext Board listing review, and relevant business is handled via the ChiNext Board listing review business system (https://biz.szse.cn/ras). Sponsor institutions may submit project declaration materials, check review status, reply to review inquiries, receive business notices, consult and communicate via the review business system. Members of the Listing Committee may check project materials, submit working paper, etc. via the review business system. What’s particularly worth mentioning is that SZSE has formed review focuses on the basis of summing up a lot of IPO review queries and feedback and relevant cases according to relevant department rules, normative documents of China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) and exchange business rules, and lists such review focuses in the review business system, so sponsor institutions may refer to them when declaring a project. It is an innovative measure adopted by SZSE to promote open and transparent review, and improve pertinence and effectiveness of review inquiries by further making clear review requirements on information disclosure, thus helping relevant parties improve work efficiency and declaration quality.
To make it convenient for market players to browse and query listing review information quickly, SZSE has synchronously developed the mobile business app “SZSE Service”. After logging onto “SZSE Service” and completing user authentication, besides browsing notices and project status, sponsor institutions can check to-do and to-view lists, as well as communication in advance and project communication. Investors and the public can directly open the app to check notices, project status, etc.
SZSE will continue to follow the unified arrangement of CSRC, always uphold the principles of openness, fairness and justice, and continue to strengthen transparency of listing review. By putting forth effort to promote sunshine review through comprehensive, full and timely publication, it will improve predictability of review process and review results, and accumulate experience for steadily implementing the registration-based IPO system across the market.