Shenzhen Stock Exchange And The Ministry Of Natural Resources Hold The Online Roadshows And Training Activities For Investment In And Financing For Maritime SMEs

SZSE and the Ministry of Natural Resources of the People’s Republic of China held the “Online Roadshows and Training Activities for Investment in and Financing for Maritime SMEs” recently. As a specific measure to earnestly implement the decisions and arrangements of the CPC Central Committee and the State Council on developing maritime economy and facilitate the performance of the Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement on Promoting High-quality Development of Maritime Economy signed by the two sides, the campaign aims to further assist maritime small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in resuming production and reaching production capacity and expand financing channels for maritime industry.
The campaign, which lasted nearly a month, included six themes such as Equity Financing Approaches Training for venture enterprises, Salon on Emerging Maritime Industries Development and High-quality Development of Maritime Economy and Online Roadshows for Investment in and Financing for Maritime SMEs. Jointly organized by SZSE’s wholly-owned subsidiary Shenzhen Securities Information Co., Ltd. (SSIC) and the National Marine Data and Information Service, the whole campaign was held online and live webcast via SZSE’s V-Next platform. Maritime SMEs, institutional investors, and listed companies across the country participated in interaction and communication online, and the count of interaction was 2000 person-times.
SZSE and the Ministry of Natural Resources have maintained the long and close cooperation in serving the development of the maritime industry. In recent years, the two sides have deepened cooperation in the training of companies planning to get listed, investment and financing matchmaking for startups and venture enterprises, development of maritime industry index in the securities market, and so on. They have jointly held the “Roadshows for Investment in and Financing for Maritime SMEs” for five consecutive years, which have directly served over 150 maritime innovation enterprises, supported maritime enterprises in growing better and stronger and contributed to the national strategy of being a maritime power.
At present, SZSE is, according to the unified deployment and requirements of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), steadily promoting the reform of the ChiNext Board and the pilot project of the registration-based IPO system, strengthening the development of the fundamental system of the capital market, and advancing market-based allocation of capital factors to effectively play its pivotal role of the capital market. By closely following the development plan of maritime economy in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the requirements to build Shenzhen into a “Global Maritime Center”, SZSE will strengthen cooperation with relevant ministries such as the Ministry of Natural Resources, enhance cultivation of maritime enterprises planning to get listed and give full support to the building of a modern maritime industry system to better serve the national maritime strategy and high-quality development of maritime economy.