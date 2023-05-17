Shenzhen Stock Exchange And China Electronics Corporation Signs A Strategic Cooperation Agreement To Jointly Serve The Formation Of A New Pattern Of Development And Support High-Quality Development

On May 15, SZSE signed a new strategic cooperation agreement with China Electronics Corporation (hereinafter referred to as “CEC”) on the basis of the deepening of strategic cooperation in all respects in 2015. SZSE’s Party Secretary and Chairman Chen Huaping and CEC’s Leading Party Group Secretary and Chairman Zeng Yi witnessed the

CEC is the cradle of the national electronics industry of China and is a key central state-owned enterprise directly managed by the central government. Its core business is cyberspace security and informatization. CEC has actively served national strategies and constantly optimized the industrial structure. Centering on three core tasks of supporting the modernization of the national governance system and governance capability, serving the high-quality development of digital economy, and ensuring national cyber security with digital technology, CEC has put forth effort to develop its main business areas of computing industry, integrated circuits, cyber security, data application, high-tech electronics, etc. to build strength in core strategic science and technology for the national cyberspace security and informatization cause.

In recent years, SZSE has firmly implemented General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions regarding the capital market and the major decisions and plans of the CPC Central Committee and the State Council. SZSE has attached great importance to serving the reform of state-owned enterprises and assets and has always put it in a prominent position to support the building of greater self-reliance and strength in science and technology. SZSE has given full play to the functions of the “Main Board + ChiNext Board” market system to build a long-term mechanism, expand the depth of cultivation, improve basic rules and regulations, promote quality reform and deepen matchmaking services. SZSE has supported market entities of all types using the capital market to grow stronger and actively served building of greater self-reliance and strength in science and technology and the modern industrial system. So far, SZSE has established a strategic cooperation relationship with 31 central SOEs.

SZSE’s optimal resource allocation function highly corresponds to CEC’s industrial development characteristics. The two parties have maintained a sound cooperation relationship and the prior cooperation has produced fruitful results. A total of seven subsidiaries of CEC are listed on SZSE. The renewal of the agreement is based on the existing cooperation, with a focus on high-quality development, as well as targeted services to key areas and areas that meet the urgent needs of national strategies. According to the agreement, the two parties will develop comprehensive cooperation in providing listing cultivation service to enterprises, improving enterprise quality, using diversified financing channels, establishing an industrial and financial service platform, promoting professional restructuring and integration, offering technology and informatization services, etc. Meanwhile, the two parties will share competitive resources, complement each other’s advantages, help further enhance the national strength in strategic science and technology in the cyberspace security and informatization field, and better serve the strategies of boosting China’s strength in cyberspace and digital development.

Next, SZSE will strictly follow the general requirements of the education campaign, continue to implement in depth the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress and the Central Economic Working Conference, actively integrate into and serve the national development strategy, and earnestly support CSRC’s targeted campaign to improve the quality of listed companies. We will refine the functions of the capital market, strengthen direct financing capability, carry out specific action plans, and serve the high-quality development of the SZSE-listed central SOEs in all respects. We will continue to serve innovation in science and technology, launch more innovative products with a focus on key areas such as advanced manufacturing, digital economy and green and low-carbon development, provide strong support to listed companies to improve their core competitiveness, and actively facilitate the layout optimization and structural adjustment of the national economy.