Shares Of “Bank Center Credit” Are Listed And Admitted To Trading On AIX

Astana International Exchange (“AIX”, “Exchange”) is pleased to announce that the shares of the “Bank Center Credit” JSC (“BCC”), one of the largest private banks in Kazakhstan, have been listed and admitted to trading on AIX. The Bank became the first Issuer listed on AIX based on the recently introduced Regional Equity Market Segment (REMS), which is aimed at enabling access of mid-cap companies to a broader investor base and to the equity capital market.
CEO of AIX, Tim Bennett, said:
"We are delighted to welcome the “Bank Center Credit” as our first Issuer in the Regional Equity Market Segment. Listing on AIX will allow the Bank to diversify and broaden its international investor base and potentially increase the liquidity of its shares for further growth."
Galim Khusainov, Chairman of the Board of Bank Center Credit JSC, said:
"Being a first Issuer with shares listed on AIX based on the newly introduced REMS Rules, we believe we set a good precedent for other institutions to consider a dual listing in Kazakhstan. We are grateful to both teams of AIX and BCC Invest for their professionalism and support throughout the process. We believe that the listing on AIX will help us to achieve our goals"
Date 04/08/2020
