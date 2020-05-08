Share Of OFZ In Foreign Nominees Accounts Stabilizes At 30.59%

According to data issued by the Information Center of National Settlement Depository (NSD), in April 2020, the share of non-residents (calculated as a share of OFZ in foreign nominee accounts) stabilized and reached 30.59% based on the current nominal value.
In April, there were fluctuations between 30.6%-31.1% (when a share was calculated based on the current nominal value) and 30.25%-30.75% (when a share was calculated based on the initial nominal value that reflects a change in participants’ positions excluding the nominal value’s depreciation/indexation). On 30 April 2020, the share of OFZ in foreign nominees’ accounts amounted to 30.59% (based on the current nominal value), and 30.26% (based on the initial nominal value). For comparison: on 31 December 2019, the share of non-residents based on the current nominal value was 31.50%, and based on the initial nominal value – 31.21%.
Meanwhile, on 30 April 2020, the share of OFZ in foreign nominees’ accounts and the accounts of fully foreign-owned financial institutions* equaled to 34.65% (based on the current nominal value).
Asset flow was mainly driven by Ministry of Finance OFZ auctions. There were significant changes in non-residents’ share in the following categories:
OFZ-PD 26228 maturing in April 2030 – the share reduced by 14.36 p.p. to 64.49% in April 2020; OFZ-PD 26229 maturing in November 2025 – the share reduced by 6.05 p.p. to 53.79% in April 2020; OFZ-PD 26232 maturing in October 2027 – the share increased by 5.85 p.p. to 12.25% as of 30 April 2020.
* Determined based on Bank of Russia data http://cbr.ru/Collection/Collection/File/27599/PUB_200101.pdf