On the occasion of its 29th anniversary, the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) launches a new English official website (http://english.sse.com.cn) to further help international investors know and involve into the SSE market. The new website, in response to the needs of international investors, has optimized the column design, added more contents and improved the timeliness of information, in a bid to provide more express, comprehensive and timely information service for international investors. In the future, the new website, as an important base for the SSE international promotion work, will continuously give a panorama of the latest SSE market to global investors and show a brand new cyber-image compatible with the goal of the SSE: building a world leading exchange.
Shanghai Stock Exchange Launches New Official English Website
Date 26/12/2019