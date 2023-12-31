Shanghai International Energy Exchange has released its Announcement on Relevant Fire Situation in CMST Shandong as follows：

On December 30th 2023, the storage facility of CMST Shandong International Logistics Co., Ltd. caught fire. It is located at No. 45 Pengwan Road, Qianwan Bonded Port Area, Qingdao, Shandong Province. The fire situation involves 88 standard warrants of TSR 20 futures. As of December 30th 2023, there are a total of 1195 standard warrants of TSR 20 futures in the market.

Shanghai International Energy Exchange is urging the corresponding delivery warehouse to properly conduct relevant follow-ups for disposal of this situation, so as to ensure the smooth operation of related business and the sound functioning of the market.

In the event of any inconsistency between the Chinese version and English translation, the Chinese version shall prevail.