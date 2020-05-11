Shanghai International Energy Exchange Co., Ltd, subsidiary of Shanghai Futures Exchange，has released the Notice on the Approval of Sinochem-Hongrun Oil Staging (Weifang) Co.,Ltd to Increase Active Storage Capacity for Crude Oil Futures on May 8, 2020. It has approved the active storage capacity of Sinochem-Hongrun Oil Staging (Weifang) Co.,Ltd, located on North of BoHai Street，West of HaiFeng Road，Production Industrial Zone Binhai Economic Developing District，Weifang, Shandong Province, to be increased from 2,000,000m3 to 3,000,000 m3, with an approved storage capacity of 5,000,000 m3. The premium is 3 RMB yuan per barrel for the area where the depot is located.
Shanghai International Energy Exchange Co., Ltd Approves Sinochem-Hongrun Oil Staging (Weifang) Co.,Ltd To Increase Active Storage Capacity For Crude Oil Futures
Date 11/05/2020