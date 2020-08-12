Affected by recent market uncertainties, the gold price and silver price continue great fluctuation in both directions. All members shall ensure risk contingency plans be in place. Please kindly remind your customers to properly manage the risk, raise risk awareness, make rational investment and position management.
SGE will take appropriate risk control measures which based on market conditions to prevent market risks, ensure the smooth operation of market and protect investors’ interests.
Shanghai Gold Exchange: Notification On Further Market Risk Control
