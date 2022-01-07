Shanghai Gold Exchange: Notice On The Announcement Of The First Batch Of International Price-Asking Contracts Market Makers

In accordance with the relevant regulations on the qualification requirements and selection criteria of market makers in the Measures for the Administration of Market Makers of Shanghai Gold Exchange, Shanghai Gold Exchange now announces the first batch of international price-asking contracts market makers, which is hereby listed as follows ( in no particular order):
Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Co.,Ltd
Bank of Communications Co.,Ltd
China Minsheng Bank Co.,Ltd
Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Co.,Ltd
China Citic Bank Co.,Ltd
Bank of China China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone Branch
Bank of Beijing Shanghai Branch
China Metal Co., Ltd