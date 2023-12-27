Shanghai Gold Exchange: Announcement Of Trading Schedule During Public Holidays For Year 2024

Pursuant to the Circular on Issues Concerning the Holiday Schedule for Year 2024(GBFMD [2023] No.7) issued by the General Office of the State Council, and combined with Shanghai Gold Exchange (“SGE”) practical considerations, SGE hereby announces the following holiday schedule for year 2024:



New Year's Day: SGE will be closed from December 30, 2023 (Saturday) to January 1, 2024 (Monday, New Year's Day). There will be no night session on December 29, 2023 (Friday). SGE will resume normal operations on January 2, 2024 (Tuesday).



Spring Festival: SGE will be closed from February 10 (Saturday) to February 17 (Saturday). It will be closed on February 4 (Sunday) and February 18 (Sunday) as usual. The market will be open on February 9 (Friday) with no night session and will reopen as usual on February 19 (Monday).



Qingming Festival (Tomb-Sweeping Day): SGE will be closed from April 4 (Thursday) to April 6 (Saturday). It will also be closed on April 7 (Sunday) as usual. There will be no night session on April 3 (Wednesday). The market will reopen as usual on April 8 (Monday).



Labor Day: SGE will be closed from May 1 (Wednesday) to May 5 (Sunday). It will also be closed on April 28 (Sunday) and May 11 (Saturday) as usual. There will be no night session on April 30 (Tuesday). The market will reopen as usual on May 6 (Monday).



Dragon Boat Festival: SGE will be closed from June 8 (Saturday) to June 10 (Monday). There will be no night session on June 7 (Friday). The market will reopen as usual on June 11 (Tuesday).



Mid-Autumn Festival: SGE will be closed from September 15 (Sunday) to September 17 (Tuesday). It will also be closed on September 14 (Saturday) as usual. There will be no night session on September 13 (Friday). The market will reopen as usual on September 18 (Wednesday).



National Day: SGE will be closed from October 1 (Tuesday) to October 7 (Monday). It will also be closed on September 29 (Sunday) and October 12 (Saturday) as usual. There will be no night session on September 30 (Monday). The market will reopen as usual on October 8 (Tuesday).



All members and investors shall make corresponding arrangements according to this schedule, implement effective measures, conduct risk management, and jointly ensure the smooth market operation. SGE will issue separate announcements if any changes to the schedule.



SGE hereby notifies the above.