Shanghai Futures Exchange: Trading Schedule During National Holidays For Year 2024

Pursuant to the relevant circular issued by the China Securities Regulatory Commission (“CSRC”), Shanghai Futures Exchange (“SHFE”) hereby announces the following trading schedule during national holidays for year 2024:

1. New Year’s Day: SHFE will close on holidays from December 30, 2023 (Saturday) to January 1, 2024 (Monday), and will open as usual on January 2, 2024 (Tuesday). There is no continuous trading on December 29, 2023 (Friday).

2. Spring Festival: SHFE will close on holidays from February 9, 2024 (Friday) to February 17, 2024 (Saturday), and will open as usual on February 19, 2024 (Monday). It will also close on February 4, 2024 (Sunday) and February 18, 2024 (Sunday). There is no continuous trading on February 8, 2024 (Thursday).

3. Qingming Festival (The Tomb-Sweeping Day): SHFE will close on holidays from April 4, 2024 (Thursday) to April 6, 2024 (Saturday), and will open as usual on April 8, 2024 (Monday). It will also close on April 7, 2024 (Sunday). There is no continuous trading on April 3, 2024 (Wednesday).

4. The International Workers’ Day: SHFE will close on holidays from May 1, 2024 (Wednesday) to May 5, 2024 (Sunday), and will open as usual on May 6, 2024 (Monday). It will also close on April 28, 2024 (Sunday) and May 11, 2024 (Saturday). There is no continuous trading on April 30, 2024 (Tuesday).

5. The Dragon Boat Festival: SHFE will close on holidays from June 8, 2024 (Saturday) to June 10, 2024 (Monday), and will open as usual on June 11, 2024 (Tuesday). There is no continuous trading on June 7, 2024 (Friday).

6. The Mid-Autumn Festival: SHFE will close on holidays from September 15, 2024 (Sunday) to September 17, 2024 (Tuesday), and will open as usual on September 18, 2024 (Wednesday). It will also close on September 14, 2024 (Saturday). There is no continuous trading on September 13, 2024 (Friday).

7. The National Day: SHFE will close on holidays from October 1, 2024 (Tuesday) to October 7, 2024 (Monday), and will open as usual on October 8, 2024 (Tuesday). It will also close on September 29, 2024 (Sunday) and October 12, 2024 (Saturday). There is no continuous trading on September 30, 2024 (Monday).

Relevant parties and investors shall make corresponding arrangements as per this schedule, adopt effective measures for risk management, and jointly ensure the smooth and sound operation of the market.