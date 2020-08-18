Shanghai Futures Exchange: Circular On The Release Of Revised Futures Contracts And Relevant Implementing Rules

Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) has approved the revised versions of the Gold Futures Contract of Shanghai Futures Exchange and other 15 futures contracts, as well as 6 implementing rules including the Gold Futures Delivery Rules of Shanghai Futures Exchange and Delivery Rules of Shanghai Futures Exchange, etc. All these rules have been reported to China Securities Regulatory Commission and shall come into force as of the date of September 1, 2020.
Attachment:
1. Comparative Table
2. Revised futures contracts
3.Gold Futures Delivery Rules of Shanghai Futures Exchange (Trial) (Revised)
4. Delivery Rules of Shanghai Futures Exchange (Revised)
5.Bitumen Delivery Rules of Shanghai Futures Exchange (Trial) (Revised)
6.Fuel Oil Delivery Rules of Shanghai Futures Exchange (Revised)
7. Clearing Rules of Shanghai Futures Exchange (Revised)
8. Standard Warrant Rules of the Shanghai Futures Exchange (Revised)