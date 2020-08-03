Shanghai Futures Exchange: Announcement On The Release Of Aluminum Futures Option Contract Specifications And Zinc Futures Option Contract Specifications

Aluminum Futures Option Contract Specifications and Zinc Futures Option Contract Specifications of the Shanghai Futures Exchange, which have been approved by the Shanghai Futures Exchange Board of Directors and reported to the China Securities Regulatory Commission, are hereby released and effective.
Please visit the official website of SHFE for the Chinese version. If there is any discrepancy between the English version and the Chinese version, the Chinese version shall prevail.
Attachment:
1. Aluminum Futures Option Contract Specifications
2. Zinc Futures Option Contract Specifications