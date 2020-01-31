SGX Welcomes Resources Global Development Limited To Catalist

Singapore Exchange (SGX) today welcomed Resources Global Development Limited to its Catalist under the stock code “QSD”.
The company is principally engaged in the coal trading and shipping services business within the Indonesian territories.
Francis Lee, CEO of Resources Global Development Limited, said, “Over the years, with the depth and diversity of our technical and operational expertise, we have established a reputation as a reliable coal trader and coal shipping company in Indonesia. We will tap our listing status to further augment our operations and footprint as we chart new growth.”
Mohamed Nasser Ismail, Head of Equity Capital Markets, SGX, said, “Indonesia is a dominant player in the production of commodities in Southeast Asia, amid rising population and consumption in the region. We welcome the listing of Resources Global Development Limited on SGX Catalist as the company plans to expand its range of sectors and geographical coverage.”
With a market capitalisation of about S$18 million, the listing of Resources Global Development Limited brings the total number of commodities companies listed on SGX to 32 with a combined market capitalisation of around S$42.5 billion. There are now 217 companies listed on Catalist, with a combined market capitalisation of about S$9 billion.
Resources Global Development Limited opened at S$0.210 today.