SGX Welcomes Livingstone Health Holdings Limited To Catalist

Singapore Exchange (SGX) today welcomed Livingstone Health Holdings Limited to its Catalist under the stock code “PRH”.
Based in Singapore, Livingstone Health Holdings Limited is a multidisciplinary specialist healthcare group, which focuses on aesthetics and wellness, anaesthesiology and pain management, family medicine, internal medicine as well as orthopaedic surgery. The group has 15 medical doctors practising at 12 medical clinics and one medical spa in Singapore. The group also provides other paramedical products and services such as physiotherapy services, and has a joint venture that offers aesthetics and wellness services in Cambodia.
Dr Tay Ching Yit, Wilson, Chief Executive Officer, Livingstone Health Holdings Limited, said, “The team and I are excited to be embarking on this new chapter for Livingstone Health Holdings, and I would like to extend my gratitude to the SGX for their support. Being listed on the Catalist Board will provide us with resources to grow and to capture greater market share in the fast-growing healthcare sector, which will translate into greater value to shareholders.”
Mohamed Nasser Ismail, Global Head of Equity Capital Markets, SGX, said, “We are pleased to welcome the listing of homegrown Livingstone Health Holdings Limited on SGX Catalist. With Singapore’s healthcare industry recognised as among one of the best in the world, together with SGX’s footprint and connectivity in the region, we look forward to supporting Livingstone Health in its efforts to tap on the rising growth opportunities in Asia.”
With a market capitalisation of about S$63.2 million, the listing of Livingstone Health Holdings Limited brings the total number of companies listed on Catalist to 216, with a combined market capitalisation of around S$11 billion.