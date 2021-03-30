SGX Welcomes Haitong International Singapore As Securities And Derivatives Clearing Member

Singapore Exchange (SGX) today welcomed Haitong International Securities (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. (Haitong International Singapore) to its securities and derivatives markets as a clearing member, and as a depository agent of The Central Depository (Pte) Limited (CDP).
Haitong International Group has a global financial servicing network covering the world’s major capital markets including Hong Kong, Singapore, New York, London, Tokyo, Mumbai and Sydney. Haitong International Singapore has been a trading member of SGX’s securities and derivatives markets since 2014.
Chew Sutat, Senior Managing Director, Head of Global Sales and Origination at SGX, said, “We are pleased to welcome Haitong International Singapore as our Securities and Derivatives Clearing Member and CDP Depository Agent. With their presence in Singapore and strong footprint across Greater China, we look forward to working with them to enhance the distribution of our growing suite of securities and derivatives products to their network of clients, and strengthen the link between Chinese investors and capital markets in Singapore.”
Henry Shi, Executive Committee Member and Group Head of Global Markets of Haitong International Securities Group, said, “We are delighted to join as both the Securities and Derivatives Clearing Member and CDP Depository Agent of the Singapore Exchange. With a complete set of memberships, Haitong International is granted with the invaluable opportunity to provide our clients with a more comprehensive product coverage and settlement, clearing and fund custody service offerings. It is an important milestone for Haitong International since we set root in the Singapore market, and reflects our commitment in developing our Singapore businesses and strengthening ties with our existing and potential clients."
With the admission of Haitong International Singapore, SGX’s securities market now has 25 Trading Members and 25 Clearing Members. The Derivatives market has 60 Trading Members and 26 Clearing Members, with CDP having 49 Depository Agents.