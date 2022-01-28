SGX Welcomes Alpina Holdings Limited To Catalist

Singapore Exchange (SGX) today welcomed Alpina Holdings Limited to its Catalist under the stock code “ZXY”.
Alpina Holdings Limited is an established Singapore-based contractor specialising in providing integrated building services, mechanical and electrical engineering services, as well as alteration and addition works. The company is engaged in both public and private sector projects including projects by the Singapore government ministries and statutory boards, and public universities and institutions.
Low Siong Yong, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Alpina Holdings Limited, said, “Over the last 17 years, Alpina has built a reputation as a quality and reliable contractor in Singapore. We are heartened by the positive reception to our IPO as it reflects the investors’ recognition of the intrinsic value of our business and our growth potential. This listing provides an excellent platform for Alpina to harness opportunities amid key trends in our industry such as growing demand for integrated facilities management and integrated building services. We are excited to embark on this new chapter and would like to thank our advisors and investors for making our listing a success.”
Mohamed Nasser Ismail, Global Head of Equity Capital Markets, SGX, said, “We are pleased to welcome homegrown Alpina Holdings Limited to SGX and look forward to supporting the company as it expands its business and grow its integrated facilities management services. With its track record and strong focus on quality and service, the company is well-positioned to capitalise on the industry’s growth opportunities on the back of rising infrastructure spend.”
With a market capitalisation of around S$57 million, the listing of Alpina Holdings Limited brings the total number of companies listed on Catalist to 218, with a combined market capitalisation of about S$12 billion.
Alpina Holdings Limited opened at S$0.32 today.