SGX To Host Commodities Unplugged, A Month-Long Webinar Series For International Participants To Share Insights Into A Post-Pandemic View Of Commodity Markets, And The Macro Opportunities Offered From An Increasingly Financialised Market

- Covers deep insights on how COVID-19 will reshape the macroeconomic landscape. In particular, we explore the impact on Asia as the largest commodity consumer in the world, and the deep linkages in global supply chains
- Marks SGX’s largest ever webinar series featuring more than 85 speakers and panelists across Australia, China, India, Portugal, Singapore, UK and US
- Webinar series is open for donation towards SGX Bull Charge
Singapore Exchange (SGX) will be hosting Commodities Unplugged, a month-long webinar series from 18 May to 12 June, featuring commodities industry specialists and subject matter experts who will share independent and actionable insights on the current state of the global economy, what the post-pandemic world may look like and its impact and linkages between commodities and FX markets.
The series will comprise over 50 complimentary webinars, connecting an international audience of market participants, investors and physical commodities players with more than 85 speakers and panelists from across the globe. The topics will cover different segments of the commodities industry, and focus on key elements of global macroeconomics and trade - the steel value chain, agriculture, freight, energy, petrochemicals, carbon and the green economy.
The agenda and registration is available at https://www.sgx.com/commodities-unplugged.
Loh Boon Chye, CEO of SGX, said, “Commodities form the bedrock of what keeps the world moving. COVID-19 has massively disrupted supply chains and demand on a global scale, causing extreme price volatility across a wide range of commodities, including crude oil, rubber, freight, petrochemicals. The need for price risk management and hedging has never been more pressing. All physical events may have come to a halt, but it is important that we as an industry continue to engage and keep communication channels open.”
This webinar series is supported by Enterprise Singapore. Satvinder Singh, Assistant CEO, Enterprise Singapore, said, “We are pleased to support SGX’s efforts in engaging the commodities sector through this timely webinar series. In such uncertain and volatile times, effective price risk management is even more important. I encourage the commodities sector to tap this platform to share not only challenges, but discuss new ideas and solutions to take this sector forward. In Singapore, we have the right commodities derivatives infrastructure and market participants working seamlessly together to effect price discovery, trading and clearing. ESG continues to champion enterprise development, and remains committed to support the growth of this sector.”
The webinar series is open for donation towards SGX Bull Charge, the only corporate charity initiative that brings together Singapore’s financial community and listed companies to support the needs of underprivileged children and families, persons with disabilities, as well as the elderly. All monies collected will be donated to SGX Bull Charge, in the name of the sponsor.