SGX Securities Welcomes The Listing Of Phillip-China Universal MSCI China A 50 Connect ETF Under SSE-SGX ETF Link

SGX Securities today welcomed the listing of Phillip-China Universal MSCI China A 50 Connect ETF with assets under management (AUM) of S$69 million. The new product builds on the growing suite of China-focused equity funds offered through the ETF link between SGX Group and Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE).

The Phillip-China Universal MSCI China A 50 Connect ETF provides investors exposure to 50 large and mid-cap stocks across various key industries listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen.

Janice Kan, Co-Head of Equities, SGX Group, said, “The ETF links between China and Singapore have been invaluable channels for issuers to extend product distribution beyond domestic shores. The growth in listings and assets under management underscores the demand from investors to seek new opportunities and participate in the dynamics of both markets. This paves the way for further collaboration and integration between the two financial markets.”

Linus Lim, Chief Executive Officer, Phillip Capital Management, said, “The launch of the Phillip-China Universal MSCI China A 50 Connect ETF through our partnership with China Universal Asset Management heralds a new chapter in our quest to broaden investment horizons, offering investors a strategic pathway into Chinese growth companies. The launch of this product in PCM’s 25th anniversary is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in the finance industry. We look forward to continued success and growth in the years ahead, providing our investors with innovative solutions and expanding the horizons of global investment opportunities.”

Dr. Li Wen, Chairman, China Universal Asset Management, said, “The listing of the Phillip-China Universal MSCI China A 50 Connect ETF marks a significant milestone in the opening of China’s capital market and the enhancement of ETF connectivity, symbolising China Universal Asset Management’s commitment to internationalisation and global strategic partnerships. The ETF’s recognition by investors from America, Europe, and Asia also signifies its far-reaching impact. Additionally, the opening of our Singapore subsidiary represents a strategic move to serve clients in Southeast Asia, the Middle East and globally, showcasing the global expansion of China’s mutual fund industry.”

Singapore has established bilateral ETF links with SSE as well as Shenzhen Stock Exchange. A total of seven ETFs have been launched via the links.