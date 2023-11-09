SGX Securities Welcomes The Listing Of CGS Fullgoal CSI 1000 ETF Under SZSE-SGX ETF Link

SGX Securities today welcomed the listing of CGS Fullgoal CSI 1000 ETF, launched under the SZSE-SGX ETF link. This is the first CSI 1000 ETF listed outside of China, adding to the expanding suite of China growth and tech-focused ETFs on SGX.

The CGS Fullgoal CSI 1000 ETF offers global investors opportunities to gain exposure into 1000 companies with high-growth characteristics and potential. Many operate within innovative industries such as electronics, pharmaceuticals and computers, and cyclical industries such as chemicals, non-ferrous metal, and machinery.

Janice Kan, Co-Head of Equities, SGX Group, said, “We are delighted with the listing of the CGS Fullgoal CSI 1000 ETF on SGX under the SGX-SZSE ETF link. This ETF tracks the performance of the onshore benchmark for small-cap companies listed in China and empowers investors to participate in its dynamic economic development with a sector diversified portfolio.”

Chan Yuen May, Deputy Group CEO and Co-Group CFO, CGS-CIMB Securities, said, “CGS-CIMB is proud to be a part of China’s economic rebound with the launch of the CGS Fullgoal CSI 1000 ETF on the Singapore Exchange. The ETF provides investors with exclusive exposure to Chinese high-growth small-cap stocks which are benefitting from strong government support and robust growth driven by China’s vast consumer market. We are delighted to offer this unique opportunity to investors.”

Li Xiaowei, Chief Investment Officer, Fullgoal Fund, said, “This marks our second collaboration with CGS-CIMB in just two months. I am confident that with our joint expertise combined with the international platform offered by SGX Group renders the CGS Fullgoal CSI 1000 ETF an excellent investment opportunity for those seeking favourable returns.”

This ETF listing represents the latest achievement from the partnership between CGS-CIMB Securities with Fullgoal Asset Management (HK) Ltd. They had earlier listed the CGS Fullgoal Vietnam 30 Sector Cap Index ETF in August this year.

With this listing, SGX now has 42 listed ETFs with a combined AUM of S$11 billion as of end September 2023.