SGX Securities Welcomes Pasture Holdings Ltd. To Catalist

SGX Securities is pleased to welcome Pasture Holdings Ltd. to Catalist under the stock code “UUK”.

Pasture Holdings Ltd. is a pharmaceutical products, and medical supplies and devices company based in Singapore. With more than 26 years of track record, the company has grown its business by focusing on the development of core competencies across the pharmaceutical products, medical supplies and devices industry, such as the development of a range of proprietary masks under its Pasture Masks brand, as well as other pharmaceutical products.

Lloyd Soong, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Pasture Holdings Ltd., said, “Having expanded our global footprint to over 50 countries, Pasture has built a strong platform for the next phase of our growth. We will strategically leverage our existing global distribution network to capitalise on our enlarged portfolio of medical supplies and devices following the private label supply agreement with McKesson. Beyond that, we are also looking to further develop new and complementary business verticals such as our own range of oral disintegrating strips under the brand Hart-S ODS and a mobile application, furlife, for pet health and nutrition services. We believe we are in a strong position to strengthen our existing business segments and diversify into new geographical market segments. This IPO will not only give us the platform but also the funding required to materialise our multi-faceted diversification and expansion plans.”

Mohamed Nasser Ismail, Global Head of Equity Capital Markets, SGX Group, said, “Over the years, Pasture Holdings has earned a reputation for high-quality standards in their medical services and products. It has enabled them to build a significant presence internationally and long-standing relationships with key clients and suppliers. Today, we are delighted to mark their listing with us and would like to extend our congratulations to Pasture Holdings as they embark on an exciting chapter in their growth journey.”

Pasture Holdings Ltd. opened at $0.22 today.