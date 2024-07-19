SGX Securities Welcomes Helens International Holdings Company Limited To Mainboard

SGX Securities is pleased to welcome the secondary listing of Helens International Holdings Company Limited to Mainboard under the stock code “HLS”.

Helens International Holdings Company Limited runs one of the largest bar chain networks in the PRC, known for its own branded alcoholic products and unique customer experience. Its widespread appeal and highly standardised business model have facilitated the establishment of more than 500 outlets including self-operated bars and franchise operations. Helens has also expanded its footprint with three outlets in Singapore. The company has a primary listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Founded by Mr Xu Bingzhong who has more than 20 years of experience in the bar industry, Helens believes that the listing in Singapore will help to broaden its shareholder base, enhance its global visibility and support its international business expansion. The company aims to build out its presence in regions where there are high concentrations of young customers.

Pol de Win, Head of Global Sales and Origination, SGX Group, said, “We would like to congratulate Helens International Holdings Company Limited on their successful listing in Singapore. This milestone is a testament to their premium quality product portfolio and ability to provide unique experiences for their customers. As the F&B sector continues to grow, particularly in Asia where changing demographics are driving a greater pursuit of diverse consumer experiences, Helens is well-positioned to capitalise on these opportunities. We look forward to seeing their continued success and growth.”