SGX Securities Welcomes Ever Glory United Holdings Limited To Catalist

SGX Securities is pleased to welcome Ever Glory United Holdings Limited to Catalist under the stock code “ZKX”.

Ever Glory United Holdings Limited is a Singapore-based company specialising in mechanical and electrical (M&E) engineering services. The company offers a diverse range of M&E engineering solutions for public and private sector projects, such as the development or redevelopment of HDB residential flats, private schools, private residential properties, mixed-use properties, and commercial and industrial buildings. With design and build capability and a comprehensive range of M&E engineering services, Ever Glory United Holdings Limited plans to strengthen its market position by further expanding its operations.

Xu Ruibing, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, Ever Glory United Holdings Limited, said, “Our Catalist listing is an important milestone which will enable us to capture new business opportunities as well as offer our customers a broader range of M&E services. We believe we are now well positioned to grow the business of the Group on the back of Singapore’s sustained construction demand, and population growth which is expected to drive increased spending on public sector infrastructure projects. I would like to thank SGX Group for their support and extend my appreciation to all the professionals and investors for making our listing a success.”

Mohamed Nasser Ismail, Global Head of Equity Capital Markets, SGX Group, said, “Led by an experienced and dedicated management team, Ever Glory United Holdings Limited has a well-established presence in the M&E engineering market in Singapore. The listing is timely given the positive outlook in the construction sector as the company looks to expand its business services including potentially diversifying into property development and property investment.”

Ever Glory United Holdings Limited opened at S$0.335 today.