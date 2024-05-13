SGX Securities Launches World's First ETF Tracking Asia Pacific's Financial Sector

SGX Securities today welcomed the listing of Lion-OCBC Securities APAC Financials Dividend Plus ETF. It is the first ETF tracking Asia Pacific’s financial sector, with assets under management (AUM) of S$47 million at launch.

This ETF follows the performance of 30 of the largest financial institutions listed in Asia Pacific, which are tracked by the iEdge APAC Financials Dividend Plus Index. The financial services sector in this region is primed for growth with increasing economic integration and rising middle-class affluence.

Janice Kan, Co-Head of Equities, SGX Group, said, “With a focus on 30 of the most actively traded financial institutions, this ETF allows investors to ride on the strength of Asia Pacific’s financial sector, and enjoy stable and high dividend returns. We are pleased to collaborate with Lion Global Investors and OCBC Securities to innovate and capitalise on the exciting opportunities in the financial sector. Today’s listing highlights SGX Group’s role as a global centre for investment opportunities in Asia Pacific.”

Teo Joo Wah, Chief Executive Officer, Lion Global Investors, said, “For the first time, investors will be able to access Asia Pacific’s financial sector in a consistent and cost-effective way. The Lion-OCBC Securities APAC Financials Dividend Plus ETF provides investors quick and easy access to a basket of stable dividend yielding financial stocks in this region. Our ETF journey has been underpinned by our goal to bring innovative and cost-effective ETF solutions to meet the evolving and diverse needs of investors and this new ETF is designed with an understanding of their objectives and evolving investment needs.”

Wilson He, Managing Director, OCBC Securities, said, “In recent years, markets have been uncertain. However, there is significant potential in the financial sector, particularly in Asia Pacific. The prospect of capital gain, coupled with consistently high and sustainable dividend payouts, will drive demand for the Lion-OCBC Securities APAC Financials Dividend Plus ETF. With its listing on SGX, local investors will be able to tap into the strengths of Asia Pacific’s financial sector through a convenient and familiar platform.”

With this listing, our ETFs collectively represent a total AUM of S$11 billion as of end April 2024.