SGX Reports Market Statistics For June 2021

- Derivatives traded volume rises on increased risk-management demand
- Secondary fundraising climbs to highest amount in a year
Singapore Exchange (SGX) today released its market statistics for June 2021. Derivatives total traded volume on SGX rose 5% month-on-month (m-o-m) to 18.9 million contracts, the highest in three months.
SGX’s suite of pan-Asia benchmark equity derivatives climbed 4% m-o-m in June to 13.5 million contracts. This included a 14% m-o-m increase in SGX FTSE China A50 Index Futures to 7.9 million contracts and a 7% m-o-m gain in SGX Nikkei 225 Index Futures to 1.2 million contracts.
During the month, SGX launched the SGX Nikkei ESG-REIT Index Futures – the world’s first ESG REIT derivatives. A thrust of the SGX FIRST sustainability platform, the contract is designed to meet growing demand for integrating environment, social and governance (ESG) considerations into investment portfolios.
Total foreign exchange (FX) futures traded volume on SGX rose 17% m-o-m in June to 2.4 million contracts, led by a 25% m-o-m jump in SGX INR/USD Futures to 1.3 million contracts. The volume of SGX USD/CNH Futures – the world’s most widely traded international RMB futures contract – climbed 10% m-o-m and 13% on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis. SGX USD/SGD full-sized futures volume reached 38,357 contracts, notching another monthly record high.
Record Open Interest
Open interest in several FX contracts on SGX achieved daily record highs during the month, reflecting strong institutional demand to manage currency risk in Asia’s key economies. Open interest in SGX INR/USD Futures hit 138,207 lots or US$3.72 billion on 24 June, while SGX USD/CNH Futures reached US$10.8 billion on 10 June.
Commodity derivatives traded volume on SGX increased 12% y-o-y in June to 2.2 million contracts, buoyed by a 9% y-o-y gain in iron ore derivatives. Price volatility continued to spur hedging demand in the physical markets. Forward freight agreement (FFA) volume surged 51% y-o-y to 192,434 contracts – a record high. SGX’s unique offering enables market participants to manage bulk cargo and freight risks on a single liquid and capital-efficient platform.
Secondary Fundraising Grows
SGX-listed companies continued to tap the equity capital markets with secondary funds raised of S$7.5 billion in June, the highest amount in a year. During the month, OTS Holdings Limited, a food-manufacturing group in Singapore that produces non-halal and halal products, joined the growing consumer sector on Catalist.
The amount issued from 81 new bond listings on SGX, Asia’s leading international bond marketplace, increased 51% m-o-m to S$36.4 billion.
Securities market turnover value on SGX slid 11% m-o-m in June to S$26.8 billion, while securities daily average value (SDAV) stood at S$1.22 billion. The market turnover value of structured warrants and daily leverage certificates (DLC) almost doubled m-o-m to S$613 million.
While the Straits Times Index (STI) declined 1.1% in the April-to-June quarter, it was the strongest first six months of the year for the benchmark since 2017. The STI generated a total return of 11.9% over the first half of 2021, ranking among the strongest three Asia-Pacific benchmarks.
The full market statistics report can be found here.