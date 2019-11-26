SGX RegCo Launches 2019 List Of SGX Fast Track Companies

Singapore Exchange Regulation (SGX RegCo) today said a total of 95 companies are on the SGX Fast Track list, allowing them to enjoy prioritised response on selected corporate action submissions to SGX RegCo.
SGX Fast Track aims to recognise companies that have high corporate governance standards and have maintained a good compliance track record. Selection is based on internal and external criteria focused on corporate governance standards, compliance track record and the quality of the company’s submissions. In general, qualified companies will stay in the Fast Track programme for two years. SGX RegCo will continuously assess companies to be included or dropped from the programme, and reserves the right to make changes to the list of issuers.
Submissions from these companies that SGX RegCo will prioritise include circulars, requests for waiver and applications for share issuance.
The list of SGX Fast Track issuers can be found here.
“Companies have shown keen interest to be part of the SGX Fast Track programme, which tells us that the carrot approach to market regulation can work and benefit both investors and companies. We are reviewing companies’ sustainability reports and our SGX Fast Track evaluation will in future include these findings. Companies’ engagements with other market stakeholders, such as the Securities Investors Association (Singapore), will also feature in our assessment,” said Tan Boon Gin, CEO of SGX RegCo.