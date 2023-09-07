SGX Orb Awards Winners Turn Focus To The Future Of Finance

Winning entries include the digital transformation of the financial industry and the rise of chief sustainability officers

Winners of the SGX Orb Awards 2023 turned their focus to the future of finance, with top entries covering topics such as the realities of financial digitalisation and the evolving skillsets of sustainability leaders. This year’s special category also saw submissions from next-generation investors who wrote on the world’s second-largest economy, China, as well as how artificial intelligence (AI) could impact capital markets.

The winners were unveiled at Singapore Exchange’s (SGX Group) annual Media Appreciation Night. Launched in 2018, the annual SGX Orb Awards recognises excellence in financial journalism and content, underscoring SGX Group’s commitment to enhancing financial education and empowering investors in making informed investment decisions. Nominations in this year’s sixth edition shone a spotlight on how rising trends such as the adoption of emerging technologies, along with growing interest in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), are redefining capital markets and accelerating market innovation while ensuring trust and efficiency. As financial content in digital forms becomes more prevalent, entries went beyond written stories and illustrations to include podcasts, short-form videos, broadcast and interactive formats.

Teo Ai June, Head of Marketing & Communications, SGX Group, said, “We are delighted by the quality of submissions across a growing variety of formats – congratulations to all our winners and finalists. This year, we also welcomed works from students through our Special Category, as a form of recognition and encouragement for young talent interested in the world of finance and investing. We look forward to pushing the boundaries with our media and content partners in the Orb Awards’ mission of ‘Connecting Perspectives and Inspiring Conversations’.”

Submissions were reviewed and scored by a panel of judges comprising Feon Ang, Managing Director, LinkedIn (Asia Pacific); Clive Horwood, Managing Editor and Deputy Chief Executive, OMFIF; Laura Deal Lacey, Executive Director for Global Markets, Milken Institute; and Samuel Rhee, Chairman and Chief Investment Officer, Endowus.

SGX Orb Awards 2023: Winners and Finalists

Story of the Year

Singapore bank bonds more volatile amid fallout, but lenders not hit hard (Prisca Ang, The Straits Times) – Winner Warren Buffett’s shifting Asian portfolio (Kenji Kawase, Nikkei Asia) Why investing in space is key to ESG (Ryan Huang, Money FM 89.3)

Special Category: Capturing the Future of Finance

Industry under Fire: Chinese Tech Stocks (Benjamin Brown, City, University of London) – Winner World Reserve Currencies: Can the USD be overtaken? (How Boon Ho, Singapore Institute of Management) Embracing Innovations: Paving the Path for Wider Investment Horizons (Celia Cheang, Singapore Management University)

The Hidden Gem

Digital does not mean different (Jovi Ho and Khairani Noordin, The Edge Singapore) – Joint Winner Samudera and other good mid-cap stocks need some love from the market (Ven Sreenivasan, The Straits Times) – Joint Winner Audience Analytics eyes reopening boost and expansion into new markets (Samantha Chiew, The Edge Singapore)

An Experiential Treat

The rise of the Singapore CSO (Janice Lim, Wong Pei Ting, Kenneth Lim, Hannah Kwah, Hyrie Rahmat and Quah Kai Yuan, Business Times Singapore) – Winner Can AI help you make money? (Sona Remesh, Money Mind, CNA) 小本投资大房产 S-REIT能否抵抗通胀？ (蔡佑霞 Chai You Xia, 8 World)

#TheGoTo

The Simple Sum – Winner Lianhe Zaobao (Podcast: 理财万事通) Money Mind, CNA

