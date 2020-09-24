SGX Named Asia-Pacific Derivatives Exchange Of The Year By GlobalCapital For Seventh Consecutive Year

- SGX demonstrates role as flight-to-quality marketplace amid COVID-19 uncertainties
- Exchange kept its platforms open round-the-clock even during early days of pandemic
Singapore Exchange (SGX) has been named “Asia-Pacific Derivatives Exchange of the Year” by GlobalCapital for a seventh consecutive year, underscoring its strengths in an especially challenging environment for market infrastructure.
SGX demonstrated its role as a flight-to-quality marketplace as uncertainties over COVID-19 roiled global markets. Even during the early days of the pandemic, the exchange kept its platforms open round-the-clock, enabling investors to react to news and risk-manage their portfolios across equities, foreign exchange (FX) and commodities. GlobalCapital, a leading news, opinion and data service, unveiled the winners of its annual Global Derivatives Awards on 23 September in London.
Michael Syn, Head of Equities at SGX, said, “This has been a year of huge challenges for market participants and operators alike, which makes retaining this accolade all the more meaningful for us. SGX’s platforms are always ready – not only for day-to-day price formation, risk management and wealth management, but for periods of record volatility as we have experienced. Our commitment to our clients is to be their most trusted and efficient international marketplace.”
Earlier this month, SGX was awarded “Best Exchange for FX” at the FX Markets e-FX Awards 2020, which recognises the best-in-class in electronic FX trading globally.