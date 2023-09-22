SGX Group Wins Asia Pacific Derivatives Exchange Of The Year Again At GlobalCapital Derivatives Awards 2023

Win underscores SGX Group’s leadership in Asian derivatives and customer-focused offering across asset classes

Singapore Exchange (SGX Group) today announced its outstanding achievement as the Asia Pacific Derivatives Exchange of the Year in the leading GlobalCapital Derivatives Awards 2023. This marks the ninth time in the last decade that SGX has claimed the coveted spot, reaffirming its position as a leader in the derivatives market in Asia.

GlobalCapital commended SGX for its commitment to innovation and its market-leading efforts in providing investors with solutions for responsible investing. SGX was also lauded for its groundbreaking work in enabling access for investors to regulated markets with its first-of-its-kind trading link with India for the GIFT Nifty.

Michael Syn, Senior Managing Director and Head of Equities, SGX Group, said, “We are incredibly proud to be recognised as the Asia Pacific Derivatives Exchange of the Year again in the GlobalCapital Derivatives Awards. It is no simple feat that we have consistently risen to the challenge and set industry standards by providing investors with innovative solutions tailored to suit their evolving needs. We will build on this success and continue to serve as a trusted partner for investors and institutions worldwide.”

This year, GlobalCapital brought together its Americas and Global awards under one umbrella as Global Derivatives. In selecting this year’s winners, judges looked for examples of innovation, growth and work to advance the derivatives industry, as well as extraordinary effort on behalf of clients.