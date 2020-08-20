SGX And FTSE Russell Sign Long-Term Strategic Partnership Agreement Across Asset Classes

- Both parties are developing innovative Asian multi-asset solutions, as evolving investment landscape calls for greater diversification opportunities and high-quality access to Asia
Singapore Exchange (SGX), Asia’s leading international multi-asset exchange and FTSE Russell, a global index, data and analytics provider, have signed an agreement to strategically broaden and deepen their long-term partnership to deliver new Asian multi-asset solutions.
Building on their long partnership history in Asia and successful track record in existing products, SGX and FTSE Russell will jointly develop and market an Asian and Emerging Markets focused, multi-asset index derivatives offering. The core products will be anchored around FTSE Russell’s global benchmark indices for Fixed Income, Listed Real Estate, Global Equities and Currencies, catering for expansion to meet institutional investors’ demand for SGX solutions in multi-asset, ESG, dividend, sector and duration strategies.
Both SGX and FTSE Russell have committed to jointly drive global marketing, product research and customer adoption. Both parties will also collaborate closely in product and platform development between their information services businesses.
Loh Boon Chye, Chief Executive Officer of SGX, said, “We are excited to bring our strategic partnership with FTSE Russell to a new level. Together with FTSE Russell, we have built one of the largest and most liquid FTSE equity index derivatives franchises for Asian markets. SGX’s multi-asset platform provides global investors with a single point of access into Asia, offering extensive and efficient investment and risk management tools covering all major asset classes. With this expanded agreement with FTSE Russell, we will develop more unique tools to match evolving investor needs. FTSE Russell’s leadership in the world of investable multi-asset products and ESG, together with SGX’s leading position and unrivalled capabilities in Asian derivatives, will drive even greater impact and value creation for our customers.”
Waqas Samad, CEO FTSE Russell & Group Director, Information Services, LSEG, said, “We are delighted to expand our successful relationship with SGX with this new strategic partnership, which will help support growing client and investment demand across Asia for access to index-based listed futures and options markets as well as ETFs. As a leading provider of investment decision making tools, including the global, multi-asset class FTSE Russell indexes, we are committed to working with our exchange partners around the world in developing the risk management markets that help global investors efficiently manage their investment process.
“We also look forward to partnering with SGX to develop a range of index-based products to support the increasing need for sustainable investment solutions developed to globally recognised ESG standards, providing investors with further choice, diversification and risk management opportunities for their portfolios.”
ETFs and derivatives based on FTSE Russell indexes are some of the most actively traded and liquid vehicles in the world. The global index family includes well-known benchmarks such as the U.S. large-cap Russell 1000 Index, U.S. small-cap Russell 2000 Index, Russell Style (Growth & Value) Indexes and the FTSE 100, FTSE China 50 and FTSE Emerging Index. FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately US$16 trillion is currently benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives.
Earlier this month, SGX announced plans to launch Asia’s first international REIT futures based on the widely followed FTSE EPRA Nareit Asia ex-Japan Index, as well as a range of Asia Ex-Japan and Emerging Markets Asia regional and single country futures based on Net Total Return and Price Return indices calculated by FTSE Russell.
In the coming months, SGX and FTSE Russell will continue to roll out products that are highly relevant to the evolving needs of global investors who are facing a sense of urgency to diversify their portfolios in search for investment opportunities and cost efficiencies. The need for high-quality access to Asia has become increasingly pertinent given the region’s idiosyncratic risks exacerbated by ongoing geopolitical uncertainties.