SGX And CNBC Partner To Create Indices Focused On Growth Economies And Sectors Of The Future

Asia’s most international marketplace Singapore Exchange (SGX) and CNBC, the world’s number one business and financial news network, have jointly unveiled the iEdge-CNBC China Growth Economy Index, the first in a series of co-branded indices capturing key investment themes in a post-COVID world.
The iEdge-CNBC China Growth Economy Index tracks the performance of 50 China-domiciled companies that are driving developments in new segments – such as Technology, Business Services, Consumer Services, Healthcare, Telecommunications and Consumer Cyclicals – and fostering the transition of the Chinese economy towards consumption-driven growth.
The launch of the index comes on the back of sharp growth in indexing in the past decade, driven by the rise of exchange-traded funds and use of data and analytics by investors. This is coupled with investor interest in new investment themes shaped by the ongoing pandemic, which has accelerated structural changes that could influence the economy and markets in the coming years.
Ng Kin Yee, Managing Director, Head of Data, Connectivity and Indices at SGX said, “We are excited to bring our partnership with CNBC to a new level with the co-creation of indices. We see a win-win partnership with CNBC, one that taps into SGX’s strong index capabilities and CNBC’s clout in financial and business news. The iEdge-CNBC China Growth Economy index is especially relevant given the long-term shifts towards consumption in China and would potentially give investors access to sustained growth in one of the world’s largest economies.”
President and Managing Director of CNBC International, John Casey said, “SGX has been our home in Singapore for over a decade and we couldn’t think of a better partner to work with to launch our first co-branded index. Our audience is watching closely how the Chinese New Economy is evolving and shaping global trends; The iEdge-CNBC China Growth Economy Index is another way in which we are going to be telling the China business story to our global audience.”
For more details on the index, please visit: https://www.sgx.com/indices/products/iecncgp