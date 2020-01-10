SET’s Cross-Border Products Trading To Open At 10 A.M. And Close At 4.30 P.M. With No Lunch Break

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) will extend trading hours of cross-border products to open at 10.00 a.m. and close at 4.30 p.m., without intermission session, from January 13, 2020 onwards.
SET President Pakorn Peetathawatchai said that the non-stop trading increases the overlapping time between Thai stock market and ASEAN stock exchanges which boosts trading opportunity for investors, while market maker can manage their risk management efficiently.
“The extended trading hours without the intermission during 12.30 p.m. - 2.30 p.m. marks another significant step that can boost attractiveness of products linked to overseas underlying assets by increasing the overlapping time of trading between the Thai and ASEAN stock exchanges. In the future, SET may consider further trading hour extension when the market is ready,” Pakorn added.
Presently, cross-border products that investors can trade throughout the day in the Thai stock market are VN30 Index (E1VFVN3001), the DW issued over HSI and the ETF tracking the CSI300 Index (China ETF). SET sets its sight on adding products with foreign securities underlying assets to serve customer needs.
For more information, please visit www.set.or.th or call SET Contact Center (66) 02009 9999.