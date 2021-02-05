SET's Board Elects Prasarn Trairatvorakul As SET’s 17th Chairman, Effective From Feb 5

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET)'s Board of Governors (BoG) today resolved to elect Prasarn Trairatvorakul as the 17th Chairman of the Board to succeed Chaiyawat Wibulswasdi whose term has ended, as well as to name Pichet Sithi-Amnuai as Vice Chairman. The current BoG has a three-year tenure, effective from today to February 4, 2024.
Prasarn received his bachelor’s degree in Engineering from Chulalongkorn University, master's degree in Engineering from the Asian Institute of Technology. He has also obtained master’s degree and doctorate degree in Business Administration from Harvard University, the United States. Prior to joining SET, Prasarn held several prominent national positions such as Governor of Bank of Thailand, Secretary General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Chairman of National Economic Reform Committee, among others. Currently, he holds key positions in other organizations including Chairman of the Board of Governance of the Equitable Education Fund and Chairman of Thailand Development Research Institute.
For Vice Chairman, Pichet earned bachelor’s degree in Engineering from Chulalongkorn University and master’s degree in Business Administration from University of Texas at Austin, the United States. He has extensive experience in the capital market sector and is a former SET Governor. Presently, Pichet serves as President at Bualuang Securities pcl and holds key positions in the capital market including Chairman of Association of Thai Securities Companies, Director of Federation of Thai Capital Market Organizations, Director of the Capital Market Development Committee, and Director of the SEC's Disciplinary Committee for Personnel in Capital Market Business.
At present, SET's BoG consists of 11 governors comprising Prasarn as Chairman, Pichet as Vice Chairman, and the other governors are Kulpatra Sirodom, Thiti Tantikulanan, Norachet Sangruji, Paiboon Nalinthrangkurn, Voravan Tarapoom, Seree Nonthasoot, Sopawadee Lertmanaschai, and Anuchit Anuchitanukul, with Pakorn Peetathawatchai as President.