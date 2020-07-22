SETL Supports IZNES In BdF CBDC Experiment

London based blockchain company, SETL, is supporting the IZNES consortium in the BdF experiment with CBDC. The consortium comprises IZNES, SETL, Citi, Caceis, and DXC.
The experiment will undertake subscriptions and redemptions of funds on the IZNES platform using CBDC in conjunction with the Banque de France.
Philippe Morel, SETL's CEO said, "We are delighted that the consortium has been selected and for an opportunity for SETL to support IZNES in such an important experiment.”
The consortium is supported by advisors Prof. Bertrand MUNIER, known for his expertise in the financial and monetary matters, Dr. Paolo TASCA, who leads UCL’s Centre for Blockchain Technology, and Prof. Sophie SCHILLER, who is known for her expertise in business law and regulation.
“I am pleased to be advising on this important project. CBDC implies a paradigm shift that has the potential to empower monetary policy and foster economic growth. It is encouraging to see the Banque de France exploring this area. ” Said Dr. Paolo Tasca.