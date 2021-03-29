Seth Merrin Joins Neuravest As Executive Chairman

A renowned entrepreneur, business leader, philanthropist, and author, Seth Merrin has spent his entire career reinventing how global financial markets work by implementing advanced technology solutions to drive efficiencies and eliminate barriers for investors.
Before co-founding Neuravest with CEO Erez Katz, served was Founder and Executive Chairman of Liquidnet, a global institutional trading and investing network connecting more than 1,000 of the world’s top asset management firms across 45 financial markets and six continents. Seth orchestrated Liquidnet’s expansion into AI-based investment decision support, focusing on delivering actionable market intelligence and insight to fund managers worldwide.
Seth founded his first company, Merrin Financial, in 1985, launching the industry’s first order management, compliance, and electronic order routing systems for asset managers. Initially embraced only by cutting edge firms, these technologies are now industry standard on virtually every institutional trading desk across the globe. Seth also co-founded BridgeBio Pharma, a Nasdaq-traded biotech company focused on advancing transformative medicines for major genetic diseases, and Ignite Solar, the fastest-growing solar-energy provider in Africa.
For his numerous contributions in improving financial markets, Seth was named as the “Innovator of the Decade” by Advanced Trading, an honor he received two decades in a row, was part of Treasury & Risk’s “100 Most Influential People in Finance” list and was repeatedly ranked in Institutional Investor’s Annual “Tech 50.”
A prominent speaker and thought leader, Seth’s first book, The Power of Positive Destruction: How to Turn a Business Idea into a Revolution, was published by Wiley in 2016. His speaking engagements have included the World Exchange Congress, Federation of European Securities Exchanges, and the Milken Institute Global Conference.
As a philanthropist, Seth has focused on the sharing of knowledge in pursuit of innovation. In 2007, Seth and his late wife Anne Heyman founded the Agahozo-Shalom Youth Village (ASYV) in Rwanda. The ASYV is a home, community and high school for hundreds of orphans and vulnerable children in Rwanda. He has also partnered with the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee (JDC) to fund the TOV initiative, providing agricultural tech resources and expertise to small farms in Ethiopia that help improve crop quality and deliver greater yields.
Seth is a graduate of Tufts University and has served on its Board of Trustees from 2004 to 2015. He and his wife Anne established the Merrin Family Scholarship Fund at Tufts, which assists disadvantaged students from the New York City area.