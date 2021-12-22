SET Wins Two International Awards, Enhancing Leadership Position In Asia

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) has recently won “Best Stock Exchange Southeast Asia 2021” award from Global Banking and Finance Review, a leading finance and investment magazine of the UK, and “ESQR’s Quality Achievements Award 2021” from the European Society for Quality Research (ESQR) of Switzerland. The awards underscore that SET is internationally recognized as a leading stock exchange in Asia.
SET President Pakorn Peetathawatchai said that SET has continuously promoted the balanced and sustainable growth of the Thai capital market, by increasing opportunities for businesses to access financial sources and grow with quality, adhered to sustainability, constantly enhanced financial knowledge to the Thai people, on top of being an investment venue to create opportunities and returns through a variety of investment products. In addition, SET has driven social development together with environment preservation for sustainable growth, in accordance with the vision ‘To make the capital market work for everyone’.
Best Stock Exchange Southeast Asia Award received from Global Banking and Finance Review reflects SET’s outstanding and agile operations with capabilities to efficiently handle changing situations, as well as the central infrastructure development to integrate the whole capital market ecosystem for benefits of the industry.
As for the ESQR’s Quality Achievements Award 2021 from the European Society for Quality Research (ESQR) were granted to the international organizations that succeed in quality development. Notably, SET has developed the quality of products and services, while also enhancing the quality of personnel in the capital market, covering business operators, financial professionals, investors and general public by continuously sharing knowledge and promoting sustainability development.
More information about "Best Stock Exchange Southeast Asia 2021" is available at https://www.globalbankingandfinance.com/global-banking-finance-awards-2021-award-winners/ and the “ESQR’s Quality Achievements Award 2021” at http://www.esqr.org/en/info/profile.