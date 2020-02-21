 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?

SET Will Not Post SP Sign On Coronavirus-Affected Listed Securities Allowed By The SEC For Late Submission Of Financial Statements

Date 21/02/2020

In compliance with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)’s announcement to allow extended deadline on financial statement submission for the novel coronavirus outbreak (COVID-2019)-affected listed companies, and in line with the indication that financial statements given a disclaimer of opinion by auditor that the coronavirus outbreak has limited audit scope of subsidiaries and affiliates' financial statements are in compliance with the rules as specified in Section 56 of the Securities and Exchange Act.

As such, The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) will not post SP (suspension) sign for the delay to submit the financial statements, nor SP and NP (notice pending) signs in the case that auditor gives a disclaimer of opinion due to COVID-19 situations, on securities of these listed firms that have revealed such relaxation via SET information disclosure system.

 