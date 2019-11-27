SET Welcomes Citicorp Securities (Thailand) As A Member

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) welcomes Citicorp Securities (Thailand) Ltd. (CST) as a member company number 47 of SET, to operate securities brokerage and clearing services, effective from December 2nd, 2019 onwards.
CST has been sub-broker before CST will be transferred the membership from Seamico Securities Pcl. (ZMICO). CST’s office is located at 399, Interchange 21 Building 18th Floor, Sukhumvit Road, Klongtoey Nua, Wattana, Bangkok, 10110 tel : (66) 2079 2200, website: www.citigroup.com/citi/about/countries-and-jurisdictions/thailand.html
For more information of member list, please visit www.set.or.th.