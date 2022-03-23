 Skip to main Content
SET To Step Up Market Surveillance Measures To Enhance Supervisory Efficiency And Mitigate Investor Risks

Date 23/03/2022

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) will tighten market surveillance measures and impose a one-day trading suspension at the maximum level of the measures. These measures, which have undergone hearings among relevant parties and received approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), will come into force from April 4, 2022 onwards.

 

SET President Pakorn Peetathawatchai said that SET in 2022 tightens market surveillance measures, aiming to bolster effectiveness of the oversight for stock market in an appropriate manner and protect investors against risks in a more immediate manner.The tougher measures are in accordance with SET’s counterparts.

The new set of market surveillance measures is as follows:

Current measures 

New measures 

Level 1:  

  • 100% cash prepayment (cash balance account)

Level 1:  

  • 100% cash prepayment (cash balance account) and
  • Excluded from credit limit

Level 2:  

  • 100% cash prepayment and
  • Excluded from credit limit

Level 2: 

  • 100% cash prepayment and
  • Excluded from credit limit and
  • Prohibited from net settlement

Level 3:  

  • 100% cash prepayment and
  • Excluded from credit limit and
  • Prohibited from net settlement

Level 3: 

  • Suspension for 1 business day (first day only)

When trading resumes:

  • 100% cash prepayment and
  • Excluded from credit limit and
  • Prohibited from net settlement

Each level of measures will be imposed for 3 weeks at a time but SET can extend the implementation period or tighten measures if irregular trading activities still prevail.

SET strongly urges investors to thoroughly study information of securities subject to market surveillance measures including financial status, operating performance, risks and other relevant factors as well as trading conditions before making investment decisions.

For information about the amended market surveillance measures, please visit www.set.or.th, go to topic “Rules/Regulation” and “Regulation – Circular Letter - Trading & Supervision”.