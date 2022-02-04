SET To List Thematic ETF UHERO On Feb 7

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) will list Thailand’s first Thematic exchange traded fund (ETF) called The United Hero ETF, issued by UOB Asset Management (Thailand) Co., Ltd. (UOBAM Thailand), on February 7, under the ticker symbol “UHERO”.
UHERO, carrying risk level at 6 (mutual funds’ risk levels are on scale of 1-8 with 1 is the lowest and 8 is the highest), focuses on investing in a Nasdaq-listed fund, Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (master fund), which tracks the Solactive Video Games & Esports Index constituting 30-40 gaming and Esports companies. The Thematic ETF made a public offering during January 17 - 21, 2022.
Investors can trade the ETF via securities companies and designated selling agents. For information on the Thematic ETF, please visit www.uobam.co.th or call at tel. 0-2786-2222, and for general information, please visit www.setinvestnow.com/ETF.