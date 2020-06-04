SET, Thailand's SEC Jointly Launch Prof. Link Digital System, Ready For Service July 2020

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in connecting the database on the licenses granted to investment consultants (ICs), investment planners (IPs) and investment analysts (IAs), for over 80,000 professionals in total, through the Professional Link Digital Platform system, named Prof. Link. The mutual project aims to elevate and enhance efficiency in knowledge development for all professionals in the capital market and build quality personnel to benefit investors and facilitate the industry. SET has scheduled to launch the Prof. Link system services in July 2020.
SEC Secretary-General Ruenvadee Suwanmongkol said: “As capital market personnel, investment consultants, investment planners and investment analysts all have important roles to play. Therefore, the SEC supervisory framework focuses on their capability to maintain qualifications in accordance with the governing rules as well as their knowledge on investment and regulations related to investor services. This is to ensure that such capital market personnel can provide appropriate advice and useful information to investors. Meanwhile, the Prof. Link platform will further facilitate license renewal by digitalizing the whole process, which means more efficiency and convenience and less burdens on all parties involved. The platform will also support the development of professionals’ potentials for the benefit of investors and the Thai capital market as a whole.
“SEC is pleased to support the implementation of the Prof. Link platform by allowing an automatic linkage of license information according to licensees’ intention and a linkage of renewal training results from the training institutes with the SEC system. This digital approach will bring more convenience to more than 80,000 current professionals and all parties involved, especially investors who can trust that the market professionals improve knowledge and proficiency on a continued basis. In addition, our support to the Prof. Link platform is in line with SEC Strategic Plan, which aims to promote digital transformation of the Thai capital market,” added SEC Secretary-General.
SET President Pakorn Peetathawatchai said that SET has continuously focused on the development of knowledge standard for all professionals in the capital market since knowledgeable and quality professionals are instrumental in enhancing the quality of investment advices and helping boost investor confidence, which will inclusively support the sustainable growth of the Thai capital market.
“The Prof. Link system is a digital platform, based on an innovation that the capital market has recently developed from the initiative of SET employees, recognized at the SET Innovation Awards 2019. It has applied digital technology to take the training process for the license renewal to another level that is fully digitalized and efficient. This makes it convenient for both the license holders and their respective employers as it reduces the use of paper, working hours and duplications including the risk of missing the deadline to renew the licenses, as well as supporting SET’s numerous e-Learning courses. Prof. Link platform will be officially available free of charge from this coming July,” added Pakorn.
Under this collaboration, the SEC will activate the Prof. Link system to automatically connect with the license database and with the reporting of the license training results from all training institutes. Prof. Link will be the center to collect all information related to the training of all license holders, consisting of over 80,000 ICs, IPs and IAs, ensuring accurate and up-to-date information. The platform caters to the demand of all parties involved in the capital market’s licensing system, specifically designed in compliance with the Personal Data Protection Act which will be effective in the near future.