SET Signs MOU With SCG Lampang And Association Of Lampang Learning On Community Forest In An Initiative To Create A Sustainability Development Model

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET), the Siam Cement (Lampang) Co., Ltd. (SCG Lampang) and Association of Lampang Learning on Community Forest have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to collaborate on carrying out the "SET Sustainable Forest for Community” project. The synergy of this collaboration will leverage the strengths of each party to enhance community works in Lampang province based on inclusive work process, focusing on creating sustainability in every dimension, while reinforcing the sustainability strategy of Lampang province. This is truly the start of the collaborative empowerment aimed at creating sustainability.

SET Senior Executive Vice President Rongrak Phanapavudhikul said that in addition to the key role as a hub connecting access to capital and fundraising source to drive the country's economy and industries, SET encourages the business sector to operate with accountability to stakeholders, taking into consideration the environmental, social and governance (ESG) aspects. Markedly, this MOU demonstrates a common intention to synergize the strengths of each party towards sustainability for the community, society and environment. This is considered a starting point of tangible collaboration. SET expresses gratitude to all the organizations for the superb collaborations.

On top of supporting information and resources to help enhance the quality of the society and the environment, SET has set up a fund to enhance the education and career, while planning the guidelines to promote financial literacy among the youth and community dwellers.

Lampang Province Governor Chatchawan Chayabutra said that the implementation of the "SET Sustainable Forest for Community” project. aligns with the province’s strategic plan, aiming at sustainable development. The province places importance on the knowledge-based development that can connect the dots at all levels, with the creation of social value and value added from the economy originated by the socio-cultural landscape through constructive development processes. This will lead to creating a livable urban environment and a balance in all dimensions of development towards sustainability.

Lampang province’s goal is to be a city of two dimensional happiness: Livable & Smart City, by perfectly harmonizing the charm of the old and the new. Dated back over 1,300 years of history, it has now seamlessly connected to a new city dimension. Lampang province aims to be a smart city, a city with cutting-edge technology and innovation to enhance the efficiency of city services and management, under the concept of developing a livable and modern city, providing the residents a good quality of life with sustainable happiness.

Significantly, this project will involve the collaboration among the government sector, private sector, and social sector, including all volunteers, for the sustainable conservation, restoration, and management of natural resources and the environment. This project will be a good execution model that will truly lead to sustainability. Lampang province is pleased to support the endeavors of all parties to achieve the set objectives.

SCG Lampang Managing Director Worakarn Phongsirikul said that SCG’s business operations are based on balanced growth and sustainability, treating stakeholders with fairness and responsibility. SCG has carried out social activities with community engagement in accordance with the ESG 4 Plus guidelines, consisting of 1. Net Zero, 2. Go Green, 3. Lean (reduce inequality), and 4. Embrace Collaboration, by adhering to the principles of equality and transparency.

SCG is ready to partner with SET and is pleased to support the "SET Sustainable Forest for Community” project., by sharing and exchanging the knowledge and experience gained by SCG Lampang on working together with communities in Lampang province on sustainable society and environment for more than 20 years. SCG is committed to reaching the goal to create sustainability for the community and the Thai society as a whole.

Association of Lampang Learning on Community Forest President Sumai Maiman said that the association has members who are representatives from all 13 districts in Lampang province. The province has more than 400 registered community forests on an area of over 700,000 rais now. Consequently, strong communities have been built to exchange knowledge on community forest management to achieve sustainability. The communities are aware of the importance of conserving natural resources and environment. The association is ready to be part of the cooperation in this special project with SET, the communities, government agencies, and SCG Lampang to connect all community forest villages in the province into a single network, with strong empowerment that can help protect the forest from being encroached upon and destroyed, prevent bushfires and smog effects.

The MOU signed by SET, SCG (Lampang), and Association of Lampang Learning on Community Forest under the "SET Sustainable Forest for Community” project. initially has an effective period of 10 years. The MoU aims to collectively create sustainability for the community, society, and the environment in every dimension, with the community’s participation. This will be a model for community development and balanced ecological system creation in a sustainable manner in the future.