SET Ranks In World’s Top 10 Stock Exchanges On Sustainability Disclosure Of Listed Firms, Topping Asian Markets

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) makes a mark as the only Asian bourse placed in top 10 of the world’s stock exchange ranking on corporate sustainability disclosure out of 49 bourses, according to “Measuring Sustainability Disclosure 2019” report by Corporate Knights and AVIVA, reflecting Thai listed companies’ commitment in sustainable business operation and transparent information disclosure, while elevating the Thai capital market to be widely recognized in the international arena.
SET President Pakorn Peetathawatchai said that SET has continuously promoted listed companies to integrate sustainability aspect in their operations and encouraged them to disclose sustainability information with transparency and quality to investors. The effort has yielded an impressive outcome as SET was ranked at No.9 among 49 international stock exchanges. According to the recent report on “Measuring Sustainability Disclosure 2019” by Corporate Knights and AVIVA, SET was ranked the 9th spot, making it the only Asian bourse that has been in the world’s Top 10 for three consecutive years.
“The success in continuous sustainability development is attributable to the synergy of collaboration and commitment from all market participants. With listed companies topping the board in Asia, it reflects that listed firms are committed to growing their businesses by embracing sustainability practices and impact in their operations. In addition, SET has consistently promoted listed companies’ sustainability best practice to level up the quality of the Thai capital market, in line with SET’s key strategy to grow with stakeholders and sustainable society. Significantly, this recognition will make the Thai capital market more appealing to local and international investors,” added Pakorn.
The “Measuring Sustainability Disclosure 2019” report was published by Corporate Knights, a Canadian-based sustainability media funded by AVIVA, a British multinational insurance company headquartered in London. The report measured seven sustainability indicators 1) greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, 2) water use, 3) energy use, 4) occupational safety (injury rate), 5) waste, 6) payroll, and 7) employee turnover. The survey was conducted among 6,261 large listed companies with revenues of at least USD 1 billion each.
These top 10 exchanges are as follows: 1. Nasdaq Helsinki, Finland; 2. BME Spanish Stock Exchanges, Spain; 3. Euronext Lisbon, Portugal; 4. Euronext Paris, France; 5. Johannesburg Stock Exchange, South Africa; 6. Borsa Italiana, Italy; 7. Euronext Amsterdam, the Netherlands; 8. Bolsa De Valores De Colombia, Colombia; 9. The Stock Exchange of Thailand and 10. Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Sweden as well as Nasdaq Copenhagen, Denmark.
More information on “Measuring Sustainability Disclosure” is available at www.corporateknights.com