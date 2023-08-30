SET Officially Launches "SET SOURCE", An All-In-One Source For SET Contents Via www.set.or.th/setsource

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) has officially unveiled "SET SOURCE", a center for comprehensive data and information on movements of the Thai capital market, and economic, financial, investment and sustainability news provided by SET and media alliances, to create easy to understand contents for SET SOURCE for investors and the public’s benefits. "SET SOURCE" is available anytime, anywhere, any device via www.set.or.th/setsource.

SET President Pakorn Peetathawatchai said that at present, data and information about the capital market and the stock market are abundant and available in many channels. Many contents are useful for investors and the public. SET has therefore created the ‘SET SOURCE’ section on the SET website: www.set.or.th inclusively as a source for all contents and movements of SET. Significantly, there are exclusive contents co-created with media partners, and finance and investment gurus featuring finance, investment, and sustainability. The informative contents have been designed and digested into various easy-to-understand formats, consisting of video clips, info-motion graphics, and articles. Interested persons can watch the replays anywhere, anytime, any device, to meet the needs of investors and the new generations. The contents on the "SET SOURCE" consist of three main categories:

1) Insights: SET’s In-depth development and movements via articles, interviews, and video clips, such as 'SET Monthly Report and ‘Ruthun Pakthong' (Be Aware of Livelihoods) where experts help address pain points in finance, agriculture, techniques for running businesses, technology, and stress relief. In addition, such investment gurus as Sombat Narawutthichai (Investment Analysts Association: IAA), Siriporn Changtragul (Thai Investors Association: TIA), and Sathit Bovornsantisuth (Certified Financial Planner: CFP) share their knowledge of financial planning techniques, investor's rights, while cautioning investors ahead to cope with various situations via easy-to-read articles. There is also 'Yaek-Yae', the thought-provoking contents, presenting views on the importance of ‘distinguishing’, for public and investors to apply these analytical skills to everyday life especially the distinguishing of news and information. Furthermore, there are also useful investment viewpoints through the lens of capital market participants and the general public, responding to the context of the fluctuating world, landscape and ecosystem, as well as the changing lifestyles.

2) SET SOURCE VDO: SET SOURCE Original videos produced by SET, and video contents created by media partners are compiled in one place, enabling viewing at convenient time. Contents include useful information for investment decisions, getting to know IPO stocks, sustainability, inspirational articles on financial planning, among others.

3) SET SOURCE Release: Updated news, highlights, important developments, latest movements from SET group, and news alert for investors to be used for making investment decisions.

Investors and interested persons please visit "SET SOURCE" contents today via www.set.or.th/setsource .