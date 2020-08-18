SET Marks Third Straight Year Of Care The Bear Project, Initiates Digital Eco Calculator Kit Platform

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET), in collaboration with 50 alliances, has carried out Care the Bear “Change the Climate Change” project for the third consecutive year and the project has managed to reduce greenhouse gas emission by 7,712 tons of carbon dioxide equivalents (CO2e), equal to afforesting 856,904 big trees (10 years). Care the Bear project is poised to launch easy-to-use Digital Eco Calculator Kit platform and geared up to reach out to business organizations, educational institutions and communities to encourage them to adopt low carbon management with an aim to change behavior to help reduce global warming.
SET Executive Vice President Noppakao Sucharitakul said that Care the Bear project has been initiated since 2018 with collaboration from alliances in public, private and social enterprise sectors to drive the society towards greenhouse gas emission reduction to eventually mitigate global warming effects. SET and alliances have jointly applied 6 Cares principles to encourage organization members to take part in combating climate change in accordance with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) – Goal 13: Climate Action.
The 6 Cares principles are guidelines to build habitual behavior in reducing the global warming problem in 6 aspects, comprising: using public transportation or mass rapid transit; reducing the use of paper and plastic; stopping using styrofoam; lowering the use of electrical appliances; minimizing decorative items, and avoiding food waste. The project’s major alliance is Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organization (Public Organization) or TGO, supported by listed companies, corporations, state agencies, associations, educational institutions, hotels, conference and social-related activity venues, and social enterprises.
The project will be instrumental in cultivating consciousness, and changing behaviors of organization or community members. Essentially, the result of the reduced gas emission can be publicized in participating organization's annual report and sustainability report. The calculation method is in compliance with TGO standards.
"It will be great and functional if we can measure by using some kind of greenhouse gas emission calculator that will enable us to plan or draw management strategies, and design activities or working process of each project to facilitate us to mitigate the global warming problems. The newly launched calculator kit platform enables users to easily download historic information for report arrangements. In addition, the 6 Cares principles and global warming reduction techniques are also presented in articles, infographics and video clips formats," stated Noppakao.
"SET places importance on sustainable development based on the Triple Bottom Line (People-Planet-Profit) principle, particularly the environment aspect, through SET Social Impact Platform, by teaming up with social enterprises to solve social problems in various dimensions and issues. In addition, we have initiated projects related to climate action under the concept of "Care" to make a change. Significantly, this calculator kit will further promote the project among a wider audience to lower greenhouse gas emission. SET aims that the new norm or lifestyle that cherishes the environment will become a shared value in the Thai society. In 2020, the kit usage will be extended to low carbon tourism communities, companies, and educational institutions," added Noppakao.
For more information, please visit www.setsocialimpact.com