SET Market Report For June 2021

The global economic recovery, Thai baht depreciation to its 13-month low, and lower production costs resulting from the commodity prices are contributing factors to Thailand’s export growth. The value of exports in May surged by 41.59 percent, compared to the same period last year. However, the rise of domestic COVID-19 cases and slightly delayed vaccine rollout have caused investors’ concerns over the country’s planned reopening, while Thailand’s economic recovery rate may be lower than analysts’ forecast at the beginning of the year.
SET Senior Executive Vice President Soraphol Tulayasatien said that the SET Index at the end of June closed at 1,587.79 points, down 0.4 percent from end-May. However, the benchmark index rose 9.6 percent from end-2020, exceeding the average of other regional stock market indices. Significantly, several industry groups outperformed the SET Index consisting of Industrials, Agro & Food Industry, Technology, Consumer Products, and Property & Construction. In addition, the market started to see signs of securities prices in some sectors substantially higher than their past operating performance. It is advisable that investors prudently consider the fundamentals of each stock and manage risks by diversifying their investments.
Key highlights for June
- The SET Index at the end of June closed at 1,587.79 points, down 0.4 percent from the end of previous month, but rising by 9.6 percent from the end of last year, above the average of other regional counterparts.
- Many industry groups outperformed the SET index in June compared to end-2020, comprising Industrials, Agro & Food Industry, Technology, Consumer Products, and Property & Construction. The market started to see signs of securities prices considerably higher than their past operating performance in some sectors. Importantly, it is necessary that investors cautiously consider each stock’s fundamentals and diversify their investments to mitigate risks.
- In June, the average daily trading value of SET and mai increased to THB 97.12 billion (USD 3.02 billion), or 25.5 percent surge from the same period last year. In the first six months of 2021, the average daily trading value was THB 98.33 billion, or a 47.6 percent rise from the same period a year ago.
- Foreign investors remained net sellers for the 6th consecutive month, cashing out THB 10.95 billion in June and THB 77.82 billion for the first six months of 2021. Domestic investors were net buyers of THB 111.28 billion worth of shares. Additionally, the trading value of domestic investors has continued as the highest trading value participation during the coronavirus pandemic since February 2020.
- mai welcomed one listed company in June. All in all, in the first half of 2021, the fund-raising amount via IPO on SET outpaced ASEAN peers.
- Forward and historical P/E ratios of SET were 19.0 times and 29.8 times, respectively at the end of June, above Asian peers’ average ratios of 15.2 times and 22.4 times respectively.
- Dividend yield ratio was 2.34 percent at end-June, surpassing Asian peers’ average ratio of 2.24 percent.
Derivatives market
- Thailand Futures Exchange (TFEX) recorded the average daily trading volume worth 642,603 contracts in June, a 7.6 percent rise from the previous month, mainly due to the increase of Single Stock Futures trading.