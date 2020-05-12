SET Market Report For April 2020

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index ended April at 1,301.66 points, gaining 15.6 percent from the preceding month, while the average daily trading value of SET and Market for Alternative Investment (mai) surged 28 percent to THB 68.09 billion (approx. USD 2.10 billion) from the 2019 average. Foreign investors sold a net THB 46.78 billion worth of Thai shares, moving in tandem with other Asian markets.
SET Senior Executive Vice President Soraphol Tulayasathien said that the Thai stock market index in April bounced back from the steep decline in March, similar to the global markets. SET Index, which soared 15.6 percent month-on-month in April from the previous month, was considered Asia's second best performer along the improving sign of the Covid-19 spread. The factors for investors to monitor in the upcoming phase, apart from the effectiveness of disease containment strategy, are the adaptability and agility of the people and business operators in the new normal to prevent the repeat of the spread after the easing of restrictions, including the return of economic activities in both local and global markets.
Key highlights for April
Securities market:
- SET Index closed at 1,301.66 points at the end of April, rising 15.6 percent from the previous month. Industrials, Resources, Services, and Property & Construction industry groups outpaced SET Index.
- In April, foreign investors sold a net THB 46.78 billion.
- The average daily trading value of SET and mai in April amounted to THB 68.09 billion, up 28 percent from the average in 2019.
- Forward P/E ratio of SET was 17.7 times at the end of April, while historical P/E ratio was 15.1 times, higher than the average of the Asian markets at 13.3 times and 14.0 times, respectively.
- Dividend yield ratio of SET was 4.0 percent at end-April, above Asian stock markets' average ratio of 3.3 percent.
- The combined market capitalization of SET and mai at end-April totaled THB 14.2 trillion, down 16.4 percent from end-2019.
- From January to April, the fund-raising via initial public offering (IPO) totaled THB 56.13 billion, while the secondary public offering (SPO) amounted to THB 11.67 billion.
Derivatives market:
- In April, the average derivatives trading volume was 365,223 contracts per day, down 51.6 percent from the previous month.